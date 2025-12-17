Yara Tanzania marks 20 years with launch of next-generation fertilizers to power a growing nature-positive food future

By Special Correspondent | Seed of Gold

Yara Tanzania LTD is set to unveil five new nitrate-based fertilizer blends (NBB), a game-changing innovation that promises to transform crop productivity and strengthen Tanzania’s local fertilizer manufacturing capacity.

These nitrate-based blends, the first of their kind developed specifically for African soils and crops, reaffirm Yara’s ambition to create and grow a Nature-Positive Food Future one where farmers can achieve higher yields while protecting the environment.

The launch of the NBBs, namely Yara CEREAL, Yara JAVA, Yara WINNER, Yara OTESHA and Yara UNIK 17, is significant, coming at a time when Yara Tanzania is marking its 20th anniversary this year. It will also greatly enhance Tanzania’s agenda to produce more fertilizer locally.

The new NBB range builds into Yara’s other quality fertilizer portfolio such as MiCROP which is a value for money suitable for a wide range of crops and soils, and the premium YaraMila, YaraVera, YaraLiva, YaraRega, YaraBela which are designed for intensive farming - offering evenly distribution of nutrients, superior nutrient availability, specialized formulas and premium result.

The company’s fertilizer portfolio therefore covers the full spectrum from blend fertilizers to the new nitrate-based blends and the premium compound fertilizer.

A 20-Year Journey of Growth and Partnership

From 2005 when it opened business in Tanzania, Yara has since become a key player in the country’s agricultural progress, partnering with the government, cooperatives, and farmers to drive higher productivity, deliver better farmer returns, and promote long-term soil health.









The company’s 20-year journey tells a story of partnership from pioneering crop-specific fertilizer programs to building local agronomic expertise and supporting national food security goals.

Today, as Tanzania aims to increase its fertilizer self-sufficiency, Yara’s new innovation signals the next chapter of sustainable agricultural growth.

“This milestone reflects our deep commitment to Tanzanian farmers and our shared ambition for sustainable growth.

The introduction of nitrate-based blends is a bold step towards modern, efficient, and regenerative agriculture,” said Yara Tanzania and Rwanda Managing Director, Mr. Winstone Odhiambo.

Why the new Nitrate-Based Blends matters

The advanced nitrate-based blends (NBB fertilizers) deliver superior crop performance while minimising soil acidification relative to urea and ammonium sources.









Each blend has been custom designed for key crops including cereals, horticultural and perennial crops, ensuring that farmers can access premium nutrition tailored to their needs, according to Yara’s Country Agronomist, Mr. Donath Fungu.

Advancing Farmer Productivity and Building Local Fertilizer Capacity

Yara’s nitrate-based blends are designed not just as a product innovation but as a market transformation strategy helping Tanzanian farmers upgrade from commodity fertilizer to premium, high-efficiency solutions that guarantee better returns.

Fertilizer use in Tanzania still averages 19 kg per hectare, far below the global benchmark of 50 kg. Through the new blends, Yara aims to help close this gap sustainably while improving soil health and nutrient use efficiency.

The launch of the new fertilizers also supports the government’s agenda to strengthen local fertilizer production, positioning Tanzania as a regional player in agro-input innovation.

Enhanced local production means timely and quality fertilizer availability to farmers, especially smallholder growers who form the bulk of food producers in the country.

“Farmers today don’t just buy fertilizer they buy outcome yield, reliabilityand quality. That’s the promise we are delivering with these new blends,” noted Mr. Fungu.

Empowering the Modern Farmer

A key focus of Yara’s NBB campaign is Tanzania’s new generation of agripreneurs younger, tech-savvy farmers who value innovation and data-driven solutions.

Through digital platforms, and Yara Knowledge Centers (YKCs), the company plans to reach thousands of farmers nationwide, providing training on efficient fertilizer use and regenerative practices.

Innovation and Sustainability at the Core

Other than the nitrate-based blends, the larger Yara portfolio includes biostimulants (Yara Amplix), foliar nutrition solutions (YaraVita), and water soluble NPK compound fertilizer (YaraRega) innovations that help optimize water and nutrient use effeciency while reducing environmental footprint.

“Our mission is to help feed the world responsibly and protect the planet. Every new innovation we bring, from the commodities fertilizer to new nitrate blend fertilizers contributes to that vision,” Mr. Odhiambo stated.

He added that in 2023, Yara Tanzania diversified its business to launch its animal nutrition solutions for livestock, poultry, and aquaculture.

It offers a range of seven products to improve animal health, growth, productivity and farm profitability.

“With Yara’s 120 years of impactful work around the world empowering farmers, we are strengthening and positioning Yara as a total farm nutrition partner for the years ahead,” Mr. Odhiambo observed.





Partnering for Tanzania’s Agricultural Future

Agriculture contributes around 27% to Tanzania’s GDP and employs more than 65% of the population. Smallholders, who make up over 70% of this workforce, stand to benefit most from innovations that enhance nutrient use efficiency and yield reliability.

By working closely with farmers, cooperatives, and public institutions, Yara aims to strengthen food security, reduce import dependence, and build resilience against climate shocks helping Tanzania achieve its long-term agricultural transformation goals.

Looking Ahead: Building on Legacy, Growing for the Future

As Yara Tanzania enters its third decade, the company’s focus remains steadfast: deepening farmer trust, demonstrating proof in the field, and driving sustainability through innovation.