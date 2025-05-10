Africa’s borrowing costs and economic outlook in perspective

Hello
Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa
Ready to continue your informative journey with us?
Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.
Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.
Subscribe for a month to get full access
An escalation of fighting in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has strained the Central African nation's public finances
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he would attend talks with Russia on the war in Ukraine this week only if Vladimir Putin is also there
The non-competitive bidding window allows investors, particularly smaller or less experi-enced participants, to submit bids without competing on price