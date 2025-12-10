15 ACT Wazalendo poll petitions mentioned at Zanzibar High Court

Unguja. Fifteen out of the 17 election petitions filed by ACT Wazalendo candidates in Unguja challenging results of the October 29 General Election were mentioned on Tuesday at the Zanzibar High Court in Tunguu.

The remaining two petitions, from Makunduchi and Kiembesamaki constituencies, will be mentioned next week on December 15.

The petitions were lodged by ACT Wazalendo candidates who contested seats in the House of Representatives and are directed against returning officers in the respective constituencies as well as the Attorney General of Zanzibar.

The cases came before Deputy Registrar Faraji Shomar Juma, where advocate Rajab Abdallah Rajab, representing the petitioners, requested additional time to review responses from the Attorney General’s Office.

He told the court the documents were only supplied during the morning session, leaving insufficient time for assessment and preparation.

State counsel Mbarouk Suleiman Othman, appearing for the Attorney General, did not object to the petitioners obtaining the submissions but stressed that the documents should not be used to counter objections already placed on record.

“We have no objection to them receiving the documents, Your Honour, but they should not use them to challenge objections already filed,” he said.

In response, advocate Rajab clarified that the petitioners merely sought an opportunity to review the responses before filing any replies.

The court ruled that the petitioners were legally entitled to access all case documents and ordered that they be furnished with the state responses, along with the counter-affidavits submitted by the defence.

The matter was adjourned to December 18 at 9 a.m. for further mention, when the petitioners are expected to confirm whether they will file replies or proceed to the next phase, which may involve a judge being assigned to hear the petitions.

Speaking after the session, ACT Wazalendo Chief Legal Counsel Omar Said Shaaban said the party was satisfied with the pace and conduct of proceedings.

“We will use this adjournment period to prepare for the next legal steps and we remain aligned with the court’s schedule,” he said, adding that because the petitions are now formally before the court, the party would refrain from commenting publicly on matters of evidence.

In the October 29 polls, ACT Wazalendo secured 10 constituencies, while Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) won 40 of the 50 seats in Zanzibar. The opposition party filed 25 challenges overall—17 in Unguja and eight in Pemba.