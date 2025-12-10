22-year-old man arrested for raping and injuring his 80-year-old grandmother

Songwe. Police in Songwe Region are holding Obadia Mpenzu (22), a resident of Majimoto Hamlet in Nanyala Village, Mbozi District, on suspicion of raping and injuring his 80-year-old grandmother.

Songwe Regional Police Commander Augustino Senga confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

Speaking to The Citizen, Nanyala Village Chairman Maneno Mwambunga said the incident occurred on the night of December 8, 2025.

He said the suspect allegedly committed the violent act after arriving at his grandmother’s home at around 10:00 pm on December 8, while her husband was away at a local bar.

Mwambunga added that the suspect fled to an unknown location immediately after the incident.

He said village leaders launched a search operation that continued until about 11:00 am on December 9, 2025, when the suspect was arrested while hiding in a forested area.