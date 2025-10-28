CRDB, Bpifrance grant Zanzibar Sh115 billion for land management system

Unguja. Zanzibar has secured a financing agreement worth EUR 37.5 million (Sh115 billion) from CRDB Bank and Bpifrance to develop a modern Land Administration and Registration Information System (LARIS) aimed at transforming the islands’ land management and reducing long-standing disputes.

The agreement, signed at the Zanzibar State House on Monday, brought together the local lender CRDB Bank, which is contributing EUR 7.95 million, and Bpifrance, a French public investment bank, providing EUR 29.55 million.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, President Hussein Ali Mwinyi hailed the initiative as a major step toward ensuring that land — one of Zanzibar’s most valuable assets — contributes directly to sustainable development and citizens’ welfare.

“What the Government is doing is creating an enabling environment for every citizen to benefit from the land they own,” said President Mwinyi.

“With the implementation of the LARIS system, ownership and land management information will be easily accessible, eliminating border disputes and other land-use challenges.”

The President said digitising land records will allow citizens to use their land as collateral to access loans from banks and other financial institutions, spurring investment and inclusive growth. He added that the system will accelerate land title issuance and curb encroachment on public and investment areas.

“I urge all Zanzibaris to embrace the opportunities that will arise from this system and prepare to benefit economically from formalized land ownership,” President Mwinyi said.

President Hussein Mwinyi speaks after the signing ceremony held at State House Zanzibar

Boosting efficiency and revenue collection

The Minister for Lands, Ms Rahma Kassim Ali, said the new digital system will enhance the government’s ability to identify all landowners and improve efficiency in land tax administration.

“Once operational, land tax revenues will significantly increase at both municipal and national levels,” she said.

“The Ministry and its officers will be able to track payments and remind owners who have defaulted, ensuring that all due revenues are collected.”

The LARIS system will also provide a unified platform for registering, monitoring, and verifying land ownership — a step expected to greatly reduce disputes and enhance transparency in land allocation.

Private sector confidence

CRDB Bank Group CEO Abdulmajid Nsekela, who signed on behalf of the bank, said the project aligns with CRDB’s goal of promoting inclusive and sustainable development through digital innovation and strategic financing.

“This initiative will improve the welfare of citizens through better access to financial services, stimulate investments, and promote an inclusive economy that benefits all Zanzibaris,” said Mr Nsekela.

He noted that land formalization will strengthen confidence among financial institutions, enabling more citizens to use their properties to secure credit.

Mr Nsekela also underscored Bpifrance’s involvement as a vote of confidence in Zanzibar’s economic trajectory and CRDB’s capacity to manage major development projects.

Under its 2023–2027 medium-term strategy, CRDB has prioritized global partnerships to mobilize financing for large-scale national projects. The bank has previously supported landmark initiatives such as the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP) and the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) on the Mainland.

In Zanzibar alone, CRDB has invested Sh484 billion in projects including roads, modern schools, and the Pemba Airport. The bank has also introduced innovative financing instruments such as the Green Bond and Samia Infrastructure Bond, which together raised Sh494 billion for sustainable infrastructure.

“Recently, we also issued the CRDB Al Barakah Sukuk, through which we raised Sh125.4 billion and USD 32.3 million to support key sectors such as entrepreneurship, agriculture, fisheries, education, health, and tourism,” he added.

France–Zanzibar partnership

On her part, Bpifrance Vice President for Structured Export Finance, Alienor Daugreilh, reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to supporting development projects across Africa.

“Upon receiving Zanzibar’s request, we responded promptly given our understanding of the islands’ strong and fast-growing economy,” she said.

“This is just the beginning. Bpifrance will continue to collaborate with the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar to support its development agenda.”

She said the partnership with CRDB Bank reflects shared confidence in the Government of Zanzibar’s vision and capacity to deliver impactful projects that improve lives and strengthen the local economy.

With the introduction of the Land Administration and Registration Information System, Zanzibar is poised to enter a new phase of digitized land governance, empowering citizens, boosting investor confidence, and unlocking economic potential across the country.