Eye camp provides free services to 150 patients in Zanzibar

Unguja. The Zanzibar Ministry of Health, in collaboration with Saifee Hospital and Project Rise, has conducted a free eye screening and treatment camp at Chumbuni Hospital, reaching 150 patients.

The camp, held on September 7, focused on diagnosing retinal conditions, which can be associated with long-term illnesses such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

Zanzibar Ministry of Health director of medical services Dr Talhia Yahya said the initiative was the result of collaboration between the institutions.

“During the exercise, 150 patients who had undergone initial screening received treatment from specialist doctors, while about 50 patients are expected to be selected for surgery and further specialist treatment,” she said.

Retinal surgery specialist Dr Mustafa Yusufali said Tanzania has only about four or five specialists in the field, while Zanzibar has none.

He urged the Government to invest more in specialist training and medical equipment to help prevent avoidable loss of sight.

Dr Yusufali also warned that changing diets and increased use of technology were contributing to health problems, including cataracts, occurring at younger ages.

He said cataracts, which previously affected people mainly in their 60s and 70s, were increasingly being seen among people from the age of 40.

Dr Yahya urged the public to follow healthy lifestyle guidelines, including reducing consumption of carbohydrates and fats while increasing intake of vegetables and fruits.

She also stressed the importance of regular exercise, including for people working in offices.

Saifee Hospital chief executive Dr Murtaza Haiderbhai said the camp was part of Project Rise initiatives under the leadership of the head of the Bohra community, Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin.

He said the programme was intended to operate throughout the year in 10 district hospitals that have been built and upgraded by Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi, helping reduce the number of patients requiring treatment outside the country.

Zanzibar Bohra community secretary Nuruddin Kayumali said the camp was only the beginning, with plans for larger camps involving several days of surgery to reach more patients.

The community, he said, would continue supporting the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar in health, education and environmental initiatives.