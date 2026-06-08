Fuel prices rise in Zanzibar

Unguja. The Zanzibar Utilities Regulatory Authority (Zura) has announced new fuel prices for June 2026, with all petroleum products recording increases compared to the previous month.

A statement issued on Monday, June 8, 2026, by Zura’s Public Relations Unit, quoting the authority’s Director General, Mr Omar Ali Yussuf, said petrol will retail at Sh3,890 per litre, up by Sh70 from Sh3,820 recorded last month.

Diesel will also retail at Sh3,890 per litre, an increase of Sh40 from Sh3,850 in May.

Meanwhile, the retail price of kerosene has risen to Sh4,341 per litre from Sh4,250, representing an increase of Sh91.

According to the statement, the new prices will take effect from Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

“Despite the high cost of purchasing and importing fuel from the global market, the government has continued providing subsidies for petrol and diesel to maintain price stability and reduce the impact on citizens,” the statement said.

The announcement comes days after the arrival of the fuel tanker MT Clearocean Miracle at the Mangapwani Integrated Port on May 31, 2026, carrying more than 36.3 million litres of fuel directly from Saudi Arabia.

Speaking during the vessel’s arrival, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water, Energy and Minerals, Mr Joseph Kilangi, said Zanzibar consumes about 30 million litres of fuel each month and that its 85-million-litre storage capacity would enable it to maintain reserves for nearly three months.

“Zanzibar experienced fuel shortages for a prolonged period in the past, although not on a severe scale, due to the conflict in the Middle East and our dependence on a single fuel supplier from Tanga,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zura Acting Director General, Mr Rashid Abdullah Fadhil, said the shipment comprised 14,702,045 litres of petrol, 11,476,392 litres of diesel and 10,092,663 litres of aviation fuel.