How founders of the revolution are honoured in Zanzibar

Unguja. During the week of remembrance, the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (RGZ) reaffirmed its commitment to honour the national leaders and founders of the Revolution, recognising their role in fighting for justice, ending oppression, and promoting national unity among Zanzibaris.

RGZ ministers have repeatedly highlighted this commitment while visiting graves and joining prayers with religious leaders and families of the founders.

The Minister of Labour and Investment, Mr Shariff Ali Shariff, said the founders initiated significant changes that brought development, unity, solidarity, and peace to citizens.

Mr Shariff visited the graves of the late retired Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr Khamis Darwesh Mdingo, and the late retired Colonel, Seif Bakari Omar in Kiembe Samaki, West B District.

He noted that the founders’ actions brought freedom, peace, and stability, and it is the government’s responsibility to sustain these achievements while preserving history for future generations.

“We thank and honour our elders for the blessings they brought, and may Almighty God reward them greatly for their contributions to our country,” said Mr Shariff.

He added that these revolutionaries sacrificed to protect and maintain national unity, leaving a legacy for future generations.

The late Khamis Darwesh’s daughter, Ms Asya Khamis Darwesh, said her father emphasised unity and cooperation.

She urged the government to safeguard this legacy so the country continues to enjoy peace and stability.

The Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr Juma Malik Akili, while praying for Abdala Said Natepe at his home in Mwachealale, West A District, said the leaders gave their wealth and efforts to liberate the nation, making it right to continue praying for their divine reward.

He also thanked the families for agreeing to uphold the tradition of annual prayers, noting that without their consent, the practice would not continue.

Dr Akili encouraged the public to continue praying for both the departed and the living.

Earlier, Sheikh Shariff Abdul-Rahman from the Office of the Chief Mufti of Zanzibar led prayers, describing the event as part of the government’s ongoing procedure to honour these leaders.

The late Abdala Said Natepe’s son, Mr Ali Abdallah Said Matepe, said they had learned much from him, particularly unity and solidarity, and expressed gratitude to the government for sustaining the practice, which comforts the family.

The late Abdala Said Natepe was born in 1934 and died in 2010.

The Minister of Water, Energy, and Minerals, Mr Nadir Abdullatif, said current leaders continue to learn discipline, integrity, and citizen service by following the principles of justice and accountability exemplified by past national founders.

Mr Abdullatif attended prayers for the late retired Lieutenant Colonel, Said Iddi Bavuai, in Shakani, West B District.

He stressed the importance of recognising and valuing the efforts of past founders in building the nation.

“Although these leaders preceded us in justice, the government continues to draw lessons from them,” he said.

He added that joining families in prayer is a way of honouring the founders’ exemplary contributions, praising the government for establishing the prayer tradition that fosters love, mercy, and integrity.

The families thanked the government for organising the prayers and requested that the practice continue, recognising the leaders’ role in promoting peace and stability.

The Minister of Communications, Information Technology, and Innovation, Mr Mudrik Ramadhan Soraga, said the government established the practice to honour national founders, comfort their families, and pray for mercy.

Mr Soraga spoke in Mndo village, West A District, Unguja, during prayers for the late Said wa Shoto, as part of the week commemorating national leaders and founders of Zanzibar’s Revolution.

He said the late Said wa Shoto fought for justice, opposing oppression, and it is vital to continue remembering and praying for his courage.

“To value our leaders’ contributions, we must pass on their history and ethics to future generations,” emphasised Mr Soraga.

He added that the government supports families who lost loved ones during the Revolution by maintaining prayers to honour their role in liberating the country and promoting development.

The late Said wa Shoto’s son, Mr Mfaume Said wa Shoto, said the government’s practice comforts the family, noting that their father’s you sacrifices continue to benefit Zanzibaris.