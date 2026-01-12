How Union and Zanzibar forces marked 62nd Revolution anniversary in style

Unguja. Although no official celebrations were held for the 62nd anniversary of the Zanzibar Revolution, defence and security forces from the United Republic of Tanzania (URT) and the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (RGZ) marked the day with a joint fitness walk and routine drills to maintain operational readiness.

The forces said their continued cooperation is key to safeguarding peace and stability, allowing citizens to carry out daily activities without fear or disruption.

The eight-kilometre walk, involving six security units, began at Mtoni and ended at Mnazi Mmoja grounds in the Urban West Region of Unguja.

Speaking after the exercise on Monday, January 12, 2026, commanders said the joint activity demonstrated their commitment to strengthening cooperation in addressing crime and emerging security challenges for the country’s benefit.

They noted that the strong bond between the two forces serves as a critical pillar in combating crime and ensuring national security.

Tanzania People’s Defence Forces (TPDF) Commander for Zanzibar, General Said Khamis Said, said maintaining peace is essential, as it enables citizens to pursue livelihoods and allows the government to implement development programmes.

He added that the joint commemoration aimed to showcase the forces’ preparedness, resilience, and ability to protect civilians and their property.

General Said, who also chairs the Zanzibar Defence and Security Committee, said the exercise forms part of regular training to strengthen physical and mental endurance while reinforcing military discipline.

“This activity reflects the spirit of commemorating the Zanzibar Revolution in action, while highlighting the cooperation between URT and RGZ security agencies in executing their national duties,” he said, urging officers to maintain good relations with the public in their deployment areas.

Zanzibar Police Commissioner Kombo Khamis Kombo, vice-chairperson of the Defence and Security Committee, said January 12 remains an important date for Zanzibar residents, marking a historic turning point for the islands.

He said the decision to mark the day with a joint fitness walk symbolised unity among security agencies and their shared responsibility in maintaining public safety.

Mr Kombo added that the collaboration demonstrated the ability of security agencies to work together, particularly when addressing security challenges.

On the security situation, he said Zanzibar ended the previous year with improved safety, noting a decline in crime and renewed strategies to strengthen security in 2026.

He stressed that agencies would continue working closely to keep the islands safe for residents and visitors.

He also urged the public to refrain from criminal activity, warning that crime harms individuals, families, and society.

Commander of the Special Anti-Smuggling Unit (KMKM), Commodore Azana Hassan Msingiri, said the walk also honoured the events of 12 January 1964, while reinforcing unity among security forces in Unguja and Pemba.

He added that the foundations of peace and security established over the years must be protected for the benefit of current and future generations.

“We will continue to honour our oath and safeguard national security with full commitment and unity,” Commodore Msingiri said.