Zanzibar to launch electric bus public transport in February

Unguja. Public transport using electric buses in Zanzibar is set to begin by the end of February 2026, starting in the Mjini Magharibi Region of Unguja, authorities have announced.
According to an official statement issued by Zanzibar State House on Instagram on Friday, January 9, 2026, the project, implemented by the Zanzibar Social Security Fund (ZSSF), aims to ease traffic congestion, improve travel reliability, and promote environmentally friendly transport.
Under the arrangement, the government, through ZSSF, has signed a contract with GRT Limited to deliver the project.