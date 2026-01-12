Zanzibar to launch electric bus public transport in February

Unguja. Public transport using electric buses in Zanzibar is set to begin by the end of February 2026, starting in the Mjini Magharibi Region of Unguja, authorities have announced.

According to an official statement issued by Zanzibar State House on Instagram on Friday, January 9, 2026, the project, implemented by the Zanzibar Social Security Fund (ZSSF), aims to ease traffic congestion, improve travel reliability, and promote environmentally friendly transport.

Under the arrangement, the government, through ZSSF, has signed a contract with GRT Limited to deliver the project.

“The system will operate using modern stations and a dedicated operational model while utilising existing road infrastructure,” reads part of the statement.

The initiative will be rolled out in three phases, with the first covering the Mjini Magharibi Region along routes linking the airport to Malindi, and Buyu–Chukwani–Mnazi Mmoja–Malindi.

“Kijangwani Terminal will serve as the main hub connecting all bus routes, with additional stations at the airport and Malindi Port,” reads another part.

Officials said the electric buses are expected to start arriving in early February 2026, ahead of the official launch later in the month.