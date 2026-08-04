Tanzania ready to host seven African heads of state for high-level Africa50 Forum

Dar es Salaam. Seven African heads of state, including host Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan, are expected in Dar es Salaam this week for the Africa50 General Shareholders’ Meeting and Infra for Africa Forum, with regional authorities declaring the city fully prepared to host one of the continent’s largest infrastructure investment gatherings.

The leaders expected to attend are President Samia Suluhu Hassan (Tanzania), João Lourenço (Angola), Bassirou Diomaye Faye (Senegal), Daniel Francisco Chapo (Mozambique), Bola Ahmed Tinubu (Nigeria), William Samoei Ruto (Kenya), and Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema (Gabon).

The two-day conference, scheduled for August 5–6 at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC), is expected to bring together over 1,200 delegates.

The attendees include heads of international financial institutions, Africa50 shareholders, global investors, private sector executives, and development partners aiming to chart ways of accelerating infrastructure development across the continent.

Speaking ahead of the summit on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Albert Chalamila stated that all logistical, security, and organizational preparations have been finalized through seamless coordination among government ministries, public institutions, and security agencies.

“We are fully prepared to ensure all delegates receive world-class services from the moment they land until their departure,” Mr Chalamila told a press conference.

He emphasized that hosting the high-level summit presents Tanzania with a key opportunity to reinforce its position as a regional hub for trade, logistics, and infrastructure investment.

The government plans to leverage the forum to market its flagship strategic projects, including the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), the expansion of the Port of Dar es Salaam, major power generation and transmission networks, and national ICT infrastructure, to attract private capital and support the execution of the Fourth Five-Year Development Plan (FYDP IV) and Vision 2050.

Mr Chalamila called on Dar es Salaam residents to extend traditional Tanzanian hospitality to visiting delegates, maintain environmental cleanliness, and cooperate with security personnel throughout the event.