Mwinyi breaks silence on CCM-ACT talks over Zanzibar unity government

Unguja. Zanzibar President Hussein Mwinyi, has for the first time publicly confirmed that his party is engaged in talks over the formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Dr Mwinyi who is Vice Chairman of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) in Zanzibar, said the discussions between his party and the opposition ACT-Wazalendo were being conducted in accordance with Zanzibar’s constitution, which requires the inclusion of the leading opposition party in government after a general election.

Speaking on Sturday, May 9, 2026, during a post-election thanksgiving and appreciation tour for CCM leaders and members in Mahonda, Unguja North Region, Dr Mwinyi sought to reassure party members that the negotiations would safeguard both national and party interests.

“We have written to ACT-Wazalendo asking them to submit the names of the First Vice President and four ministers because, based on the number of seats they secured in the House of Representatives, they are entitled to four positions in the Revolutionary Council (cabinet),” he said.

He revealed that ACT-Wazalendo had declined to submit the names immediately, citing unresolved grievances linked to the electoral process.

“They informed us that they still have complaints and that they would not submit the names until those concerns are addressed,” Dr Mwinyi said.

According to him, CCM responded by indicating its readiness to listen to the opposition party while government business continues uninterrupted.

“We told them that the government is continuing with its responsibilities, but we are prepared to listen to them whenever they are ready,” he said.

Dr Mwinyi disclosed that the two parties had already begun discussing the grievances raised by ACT-Wazalendo and had developed an agenda to guide the talks.

“We shall sit down and discuss the issues, but the interests of our party and those of the country will always come first. We cannot allow ourselves to be pushed around because our intentions are good and aimed at strengthening unity and peace in this country,” he said.

He added that CCM remained open to dialogue but warned that the discussions should not be driven solely by partisan interests.

“We will not reject talks, and they will continue, but they should not think they can dictate terms to us. We are ready for anything that serves the interests of our country and we are willing to cooperate,” Dr Mwinyi said.

The Zanzibar leader also cautioned ACT-Wazalendo against using the negotiations to pursue narrow party interests, saying CCM would not accept such an approach.

The remarks mark the clearest indication yet from CCM leadership that negotiations between the two parties are ongoing, after months of public statements from ACT-Wazalendo officials calling for political dialogue and reforms.





Speaking at the same event, CCM Deputy Secretary General for Zanzibar, Said Mohammed Said, said the tour reflected the party’s commitment to staying close to the citizenry, listening to their views and promoting reconciliation, development and national cohesion.

He said Article 15 of the CCM Constitution states that the strength and stability of the party stem from the unity of its members, the party’s ideological direction and public trust in CCM leadership.

“It is our responsibility as leaders and members to safeguard that unity, uphold the party’s ethics and ensure CCM continues to serve as a pillar of peace, stability and development,” he said.

Mr Said added that the tour was in line with CCM’s 2025–2030 election manifesto, which directs party leaders to remain close to citizens, understand their challenges and actively participate in finding solutions.

According to him, the approach has continued to strengthen public confidence in CCM and reinforce its electoral support.

Unguja North CCM chairman Idd Ali Ame commended Dr Mwinyi for implementing development projects in the region, saying the initiatives had transformed the area and Zanzibar more broadly.

He cited the construction of modern multi-storey schools, health centres, roads and the Mangapwani Integrated Port project among major achievements delivered under the current administration.

He also highlighted ongoing water projects, saying they are expected to significantly reduce water shortages in North Unguja once completed.