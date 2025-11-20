Mwinyi renews call for local leadership in major projects

Unguja. Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi has renewed his call for local investors to take a leading role in developing major projects, especially in the tourism sector, saying he does not want Zanzibaris to remain on the sidelines as spectators.

Speaking on November 19, 2025 during the launch of the Tembo Kiwengwa Beach Resort Zanzibar, Dr Mwinyi said he wants to see more large-scale investments driven by locals as part of efforts to build a strong, lasting legacy by 2030.

“I want to see more locals investing in major projects. I do not want large developments to be dominated by foreign investors,” he said.

“Let us participate fully. As a government, we will continue ensuring that the investment environment remains favourable.”

The President praised the investor behind the newly launched project—who is a Zanzibari—and urged other local entrepreneurs to emulate the example.

“By 2030, I want us to leave a visible legacy, and this is how it starts—through local ownership of major projects,” he said.

Dr Mwinyi added that locally driven investments support the government’s plan to create 350,000 jobs. Such projects also stimulate wider economic benefits by linking farmers, fishers and small businesses to the tourism value chain.

“When we say tourism for all, this is what we mean. Jobs are created for our youth, and local entrepreneurs get to supply products to these hotels,” he said.

The President also highlighted strong growth in the sector, noting that Zanzibar recorded 704,300 tourists last month—bringing the government closer to its goal of attracting one million visitors per year.

Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (Zipa) executive director Saleh Saad Mohamed said the Tembo Kiwengwa project is valued at $12 million, equivalent to Sh29 billion.

He said that in the past five years, Zipa has registered 550 projects worth $6.5 billion (Sh15.7 trillion), expected to create 25,000 jobs.

In 2025 alone, Zipa registered 135 projects valued at $700 million (Sh1.6 trillion).

“This surpasses the usual annual investment levels—and this time, major projects are also coming up in Pemba,” said Mr Saleh.

The investor, Hussein Ibrahim Muzamill, said the government has demonstrated strong support for investors, particularly locals. According to Yasser, the project will create 150 to 200 jobs for Zanzibaris.

North Unguja Regional Commissioner Zahro Mattar said such developments help boost employment and raise household and national incomes.

She noted that the region currently hosts 375 hotels and guest houses that provide 9,000 jobs, accounting for 35 percent of all tourism projects in Zanzibar.

“While we have faced some challenges related to visitor safety, we have already begun working with stakeholders to strengthen measures and ensure the region remains secure,” she added.

Minister for Labour and Investment Shariff Ali Shariff said the government will continue implementing its plans to ensure sustained growth in the investment sector.