Mwinyi pledges permanent Jetty, concrete roads, district status for Tumbatu

Unguja. The Zanzibar presidential candidate for the ruling CCM, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, has pledged to build a permanent jetty for Tumbatu Island residents, ending the long-standing challenge of being unable to travel at low tide.

He also promised that if elected for a second term, his government would upgrade Tumbatu from a sub-district to a full district.

He shared the promise on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at Tumbatu School Grounds in Tumbatu Island, North Unguja Region, as part of his ongoing campaign rallies.

Dr Mwinyi said a contractor has already been instructed to construct the jetty to allow transportation at all times, noting that when the tide recedes, activities stall and residents are unable to travel in or out of the island.

“This is a major challenge here in Tumbatu. When the tide goes out, people cannot leave or enter. Even if someone needs hospital services, they must wait until the tide changes,” he said.

Tumbatu, which is currently categorised as a sub-district in North Unguja Region, has long faced multiple challenges.

“To resolve these problems, once we return to the office, we will elevate Tumbatu to full district status. This has been a long-standing demand,” he said.

Dr Mwinyi also revealed that a major district hospital is already under construction on the island.

Once complete, it will ease the burden on residents who are often forced to cross the sea to Unguja for medical services.

“Doctors currently visit here once a week. Sometimes, a woman needs to give birth but must first be ferried to Unguja, only to find that the tide is low. All this will come to an end,” he said, drawing applause from residents.

He promised that the new hospital will be fully equipped with specialists and modern facilities to provide all services within the island.

On roads, Dr Mwinyi explained that experts advised against transporting bitumen due to logistical challenges, so all roads in Tumbatu will be built using concrete, a project already underway.

“The whole island will have concrete roads, smooth and reliable everywhere. This is what we are committed to delivering once re-elected,” he said.

On water supply, Dr Mwinyi said a one-million-litre storage tank has already been built, but the existing wells cannot fill it.

“I have instructed Zawa (Zanzibar Water Authority) to transfer the remaining water from Unguja to Tumbatu. Soon, water will no longer be a challenge here,” he added.

Regarding education, he pledged to continue building modern schools, fully equipped with laboratories and libraries to enable children to achieve international standards.

He said a storey school has already been constructed on the island, with more planned for the near future.

Reiterating his campaign message, Dr Mwinyi stressed that CCM’s core agenda is maintaining peace, unity, and harmony in Zanzibar, noting that without these, no development promises could be fulfilled.

“CCM is fully committed to preserving peace, unity, and solidarity. This is our biggest priority, above all else. We must beware of those who see peace as optional,” he said.

He urged citizens and CCM members to turn out and vote, stressing that enthusiasm alone without voting is meaningless.

“An election is about casting your vote, not just cheering. On October 29, let each of us go out early, cast our vote for CCM, then return home to continue with daily activities,” he said.

The CCM Deputy Secretary-General (Zanzibar), Dr Mohamed Said Dimwa, said voting for Dr Mwinyi means choosing development, describing him as a dedicated, honest leader committed to serving all Zanzibaris.

A Tumbatu resident, Mr Mohamed Omar Hamad, praised Dr Mwinyi for addressing many challenges on the island, including water supply through the construction of a one-million-litre tank.