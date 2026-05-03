No injuries as Mji Mkongwe building collapses in Zanzibar

Unguja. Three people have survived a near-death incident after a building in the Mji Mkongwe area of the Urban West Region collapsed while they were inside.

The incident was confirmed on Sunday, May 3, 2026, by Urban West Regional Commissioner Mohammed Ali Abdalla while speaking to The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi.

He said the building had collapsed with three people trapped inside, but no injuries or deaths were reported, and no significant damage occurred.

The Regional Commissioner said he had visited the area and met residents, continuing to issue safety guidance due to ongoing heavy rainfall conditions, urging people in unsafe buildings to relocate.

“Mji Mkongwe has 105 buildings that are not in good condition, of which 26 are in a very poor state and require evacuation and should not be occupied,” he said.

He stressed that two weeks ago, the authorities issued warnings and urged residents of unsafe buildings to move to relatives, friends, or other safe places.

Mr Abdalla added that following continued sensitisation, some residents had already relocated, while the remaining three who were trapped in the collapsed building were rescued safely.