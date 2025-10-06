Othman promises to complete the democratic dream

Zanzibar. When Othman Masoud Othman (OMO) was appointed Zanzibar’s First Vice President, the moment carried deep symbolism.

He was stepping into the shoes of the late political giant Seif Sharif Hamad, a man revered as a pillar of the Isles’ opposition politics and a tireless advocate of democratic ideals.

Yet with that honour came an equally heavy burden — the challenge of living up to Seif’s formidable legacy.

OMO, now the Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT-Wazalendo) presidential candidate for Zanzibar, becomes only the second opposition figure to wield comparable political influence in the Isles since the reintroduction of multiparty politics on July 1, 1992.

From the historic multiparty election of 1995 through every subsequent poll, Seif dominated Zanzibar’s opposition politics.

He embodied the hopes of many who longed for democratic governance, often claiming victory in elections that were later marred by disputes.

His death on February 17, 2021, while serving as First Vice President, created a vacuum that ACT-Wazalendo sought to fill by naming Othman Masoud as his successor.

Now, as the 2025 General Election approaches, ACT-Wazalendo has once again placed its confidence in OMO, believing he can lead the party into a new era. OMO’s political journey began with the belief that he could shoulder the immense expectations that came with succeeding Seif.

The comparison itself is both a compliment and a test. Seif was more than a political leader — he was an institution, commanding respect even among his opponents.

For many Zanzibaris, being considered capable of stepping into Seif’s role represents an extraordinary vote of confidence.

Throughout his four years as First Vice President, OMO has worked to define his own political identity. Rather than imitate Seif, he has sought to build upon his mentor’s legacy by focusing on unity, good governance, and the rule of law.

At the same time, he has never shied away from comparisons with the late leader, often expressing admiration for Seif’s moral courage and political consistency.

Born on February 7, 1963, in Pandani Village, Wete District, North Pemba Region, OMO attended Pandani Primary School and later pursued secondary education at Fidel Castro Secondary School in Chake Chake, South Pemba.

He holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Dar es Salaam, a Master’s in Law (LLM) from the University of London, and another law degree from the University of Turin, Italy, specialising in intellectual property law.

OMO’s career in public service began in 1989 when he joined the Zanzibar government as a state attorney. Over the years, he held several key positions, including Deputy Attorney General, Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Chief Minister, and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Good Governance.

In 2002, he became Zanzibar’s first Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), serving in that role for nine years before being appointed Attorney General in 2011 by President Ali Mohamed Shein.

He was relieved of his duties in 2014 after publicly differing with the government on matters related to the Union structure.

As he now seeks the presidency, OMO’s campaign is anchored in a message of reform, accountability, and renewed national purpose. He pledges to restore democratic integrity in Zanzibar by ensuring free and fair elections, a new constitution, and the establishment of an independent electoral commission.

Married to Zainab Shaib Kombo and a father of eight, OMO presents himself as a unifier who wants to heal political divisions and advance economic growth through prudent management of public resources.

“I want to return Zanzibar to its rightful owners — the people,” he says, promising to strengthen democracy, combat corruption, and ensure that leadership reflects the will of the electorate.