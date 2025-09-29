Zanzibar presidential candidate, Othman, vows to formalise seafood sector

Unguja. Zanzibar’s ACT-Wazalendo presidential candidate, Othman Masoud Othman, popularly known as OMO, has pledged to transform the islands’ seafood industry into a formal sector with substantial economic impact.

Mr Othman made the remarks on Sunday, 28 September 2025, while addressing fishermen and fish-drying entrepreneurs in Mangapwani, North B District, Unguja.

He said Zanzibar’s marine resources, including seaweed and sardines, have for years been reduced to political rhetoric without practical implementation, thereby denying local communities direct economic benefits.

“Sardines (dagaa) represent a major business opportunity that could generate significant income for our people and contribute meaningfully to the national economy. Yet, under the current system, foreigners remain the main beneficiaries,” said Mr Othman.

“I pledge that the government I form will formalise this sector and ensure that Zanzibar’s sardines are sold in markets across the world,” he added.

As chairman of ACT-Wazalendo, Mr Othman also expressed concern over the traditional fish-drying methods, which rely on mats (mibusi) and solar energy.

He noted that during the rainy season, little business is conducted.

“Clearly, when the rains come, there is virtually no trade,” he said, noting that he currently serves as First Vice President of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (RGoZ).

Mr Othman further stated that an ACT-Wazalendo government would facilitate access to affordable loans for citizens, particularly those engaged in small and medium-sized enterprises dependent on marine resources as their main source of livelihood.

A Mangapwani resident, Makame Issa, who is involved in fish-drying, said: “In all the years I have been in this business, I have never seen a government leader or presidential candidate visit us. Mr Othman’s visit has brought us great comfort.”

Similarly, Maimuna Abdalla highlighted the challenges faced by local entrepreneurs, including difficult working conditions.

“Sometimes we feel discouraged and almost disconnected from this island, but the visit by ACT-Wazalendo’s presidential candidate has brought renewed hope to businesspeople in this area,” she said.