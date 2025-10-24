Samia Declares: “We’ll defend the union and drive Tanzania’s shared prosperity”

Zanzibar. Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) presidential candidate and incumbent President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, has vowed to safeguard the Union between Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar, describing it as the foundation of unity, peace, and shared prosperity, as she concluded her campaign on the Isles.

Addressing thousands of jubilant supporters who packed the Mnazi Mmoja Grounds on Friday, President Samia pledged to strengthen the Union government and revitalise the economy across both sides of the Union if re-elected on October 29, 2025.

“The Union remains the cornerstone of our nation’s stability and growth,” she declared to thunderous applause. “We shall protect it with all our strength because it benefits both Zanzibar and the Mainland. Our development journey is one — and together, we will build a stronger and more prosperous Tanzania.”

She revealed that under her administration, at least 15 Union challenges had been resolved over the past four years, marking what she described as “unprecedented progress” in the Union’s history.

“The cooperation between the two governments — of the Union and Zanzibar — has reached new heights,” she said. “We are solving long-standing issues together, from energy to trade and social services. This partnership works, and we shall protect it with all we have.”

The CCM flagbearer further reaffirmed her commitment to inclusive growth, promising that national prosperity would reach every corner of the country.

“Our goal is inclusive development that leaves no Tanzanian behind,” she emphasised. “We shall continue expanding access to quality education, healthcare, water, and electricity, including addressing the current power challenge in Zanzibar. Together with President Mwinyi, we are determined to ensure a 24-hour electricity supply for the Isles.”

President Samia also underscored economic empowerment as a key focus in her next term, pledging greater access to capital and opportunities for youth and entrepreneurs.

“We will intensify economic empowerment for our youth and women,” she asserted. “We want Tanzanians to own their economy through enterprise and innovation. When our people are economically strong, our nation is strong.”

On infrastructure and the blue economy, she laid out her vision for sustainable growth through modern transport networks, industrial investment, and marine resources.

“Our economies on both sides of the Union are growing, and we will continue to strengthen them through modern transport and industrial development,” she noted. “Here in Zanzibar, the blue economy, fishing, marine resources, and offshore oil exploration offer immense potential for youth employment — and we are fully committed to harnessing these opportunities.”

Meanwhile, Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi urged citizens to turn out in large numbers and vote for CCM in next week’s general election.

“We have conducted our campaigns with civility and unity,” Dr Mwinyi said. “Now it’s time to translate that enthusiasm into votes. On October 29, let us all turn out, vote for Samia, vote for CCM, and secure our country’s progress.”

Former Zanzibar President Dr Ali Mohamed Shein also addressed the rally, commending President Samia and Dr Mwinyi for their strong stewardship of the Union.

“Our Union is our greatest treasure,” Dr Shein said. “There are those who wish to see it broken, but they will not succeed. By voting for CCM, we are protecting the legacy of the 1964 Revolution and safeguarding peace, unity, and development for generations to come.”

He urged Tanzanians to maintain peace and discipline throughout the election period.

“Let us go and vote peacefully, return home, and wait for the results,” he advised. “Avoid provocation and division — those are not CCM values. Our strength lies in unity, calmness, and discipline.”

As the sun set over the Indian Ocean, President Samia closed her address with an emotional appeal for national unity and voter participation.

“Let us show the world that Tanzanians believe in democracy, peace, and progress,” she urged. “On October 29, go out in large numbers, vote for CCM, and together we shall continue building a Union that works for all.”