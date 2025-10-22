UDSM intensifies skills development through industry collaboration

Dar es Salaam. The University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) has stepped up efforts to bridge the long-standing gap between academia and the labour market through a modern teaching methodology framework and enhanced collaboration with the private sector under the Higher Education for Economic Transformation (HEET) project.

The initiative, launched in 2021, aims to equip graduates with practical skills, provide lecturers with industrial exposure and strengthen ties with employers to improve job prospects for young professionals.

As part of this effort, UDSM has established Industry Advisory Committees (IACs) to advise the university on curriculum development, research, innovation and community engagement.

Speaking yesterday during a meeting between the university’s Vice Chancellor and editors from various media outlets, HEET–UDSM Deputy Project Coordinator Prof Liberato Haule said the initiative is helping address graduate unemployment by ensuring university programmes are aligned with labour market needs.

“We developed guidelines for modern teaching methodologies that guided curriculum developers in designing relevant programmes. The goal was to ensure young people are equipped with practical and up-to-date skills matching industry demands,” he said.

Prof Haule added that the project has also strengthened partnerships with the private sector and employers through the development of collaboration guidelines that help integrate employment-oriented components into university curricula.

He noted that the framework allows lecturers to gain practical experience in workplaces to enhance their teaching effectiveness.

“It was discovered that some lecturers were teaching business-related subjects without having any actual business experience. The project now enables them to undertake industrial attachments to bridge that gap,” he explained.

So far, through HEET, UDSM has facilitated internships for more than 100 graduates and 1,800 field practical, provided hands-on work experience, while 38 lecturers have benefited from industrial placements to enhance their professional competence.

To deepen the link between academia and industry, the university has also introduced Adjunct Staff, professionals with practical field expertise who teach and mentor students.

Prof Haule revealed that about 250 curricula have been approved by the University Senate, including 94 in HEET’s priority disciplines, exceeding the original target of 60.

“A total of 32 programmes have been accredited by the Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU), 19 of which are in priority disciplines, while two programmes will be offered fully online,” he said.

UDSM Vice Chancellor Prof William Anangisye said the $49.5 million (about Sh121 billion) project has created a unique opportunity to enhance infrastructure, build academic capacity, modernise curricula and expand the university’s contribution to national development.

“This includes constructing modern classrooms, laboratories, workshops and digital learning centres. Through HEET, UDSM is also developing new campuses in Lindi and Kagera regions and the expansion of its Institute of Marine Sciences in Zanzibar.

Prof Anangisye noted that UDSM has achieved about 80 percent implementation progress since the project began, noting that the new Ngongo and Ruangwa campuses in Lindi, comprises of nine buildings and three buildings in Kagera at advanced stages of completion.

Additionally, the university is finalising 11 new teaching and office buildings, which have reached 75 percent completion, alongside student hostels accommodating 51 postgraduate and 386 undergraduate students.

“The project has also improved UDSM’s ICT infrastructure, increasing internet capacity from 1.5 Mbps to 10 Mbps, ensuring faster and more reliable connectivity,” he said.