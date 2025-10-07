UDSM launches 98 online degrees

Dar es Salaam. The University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) has launched 98 online and blended learning programmes, backed by a $7 million investment under the World Bank-supported Higher Education for Economic Transformation (HEET) project.

The move signals a major shift in Tanzania’s approach to higher education.

Speaking during a capacity-building training on online and blended learning yesterday, UDSM Vice Chancellor Prof William Anangisye said the initiative will equip graduates to be digitally competent, adaptable, and prepared for the 21st-century job market.

“This is a deliberate contribution to national development,” Prof Anangisye said.

The initiative aligns with Tanzania’s Vision 2050 and the African Union’s Agenda 2063, positioning UDSM as a regional leader in digital education.

It builds on lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic, which accelerated the adoption of digital tools for remote learning, prompting significant upgrades to the university’s ICT infrastructure.

Head of UDSM’s Centre for Virtual Learning, Dr Fatuma Simba, said the programmes cover diverse fields including science, technology, business, humanities, and the arts.

They aim to make higher education more flexible, inclusive, and aligned with the aspirations of Tanzanians.