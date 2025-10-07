UDSM launches 98 online degrees

The initiative aligns with Tanzania’s Vision 2050 and the African Union’s Agenda 2063, positioning UDSM as a regional leader in digital education
Dar es Salaam. The University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) has launched 98 online and blended learning programmes, backed by a $7 million investment under the World Bank-supported Higher Education for Economic Transformation (HEET) project.
The move signals a major shift in Tanzania’s approach to higher education.
Speaking during a capacity-building training on online and blended learning yesterday, UDSM Vice Chancellor Prof William Anangisye said the initiative will equip graduates to be digitally competent, adaptable, and prepared for the 21st-century job market.