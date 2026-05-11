Sh5.4 billion allocated for Zanzibar VP’s residence in Pemba

Unguja. The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (RGZ) has allocated Sh5.397 billion for the construction of an official residence for the Second Vice President on Pemba Island.

The residential project at Tibirinzi, Pemba, was initiated to improve and provide a conducive living environment for the office holder in line with the dignity of the position.

This was stated on Monday, May 11, 2026, by the Minister of State in the President’s Office, State House, Dr Saada Mkuya, during the question-and-answer session of the 11th House of Representatives session in Chukwani, Unguja.

Dr Mkuya was responding to a question from Chambani Representative, Mr Mahmoud Shineni Ali (CCM), who sought to know the government’s plans for improving residences for national leaders on Pemba Island and how much had been spent on the Tibirinzi State House construction and renovation project.

Responding to the main question, Dr Mkuya said the project officially commenced in May 2025 and is scheduled for completion in November 2026, covering a period of 18 months.

“The construction includes a two-storey main residential building together with supporting structures. By March 2026, implementation had reached 58 percent,” she said.

According to the minister, the project, estimated to cost Sh5.397 billion inclusive of Value Added Tax (VAT), had received Sh2.932 billion by March 2026, equivalent to 54 percent of the total planned budget.

She said that in recognising the importance of decent and dignified residences for national leaders to effectively perform their duties, the government continues to improve existing residences through regular assessments, essential maintenance, and the development of key infrastructure such as water, electricity, and communication systems.

The aim is to ensure quality, safety, and proper use of the buildings are maintained.

The government is also developing leaders’ residences from a long-term perspective through the construction of new modern housing in designated areas, which will also include office space to improve efficiency in administrative operations.

Regarding claims that the government had sold leaders’ houses in the Mazizini area of Unguja, the minister said the government had not sold the houses as alleged.

Instead, she said the only house sold was house number SH/KS/39M, which was sold in 2023 to the Mufti of Zanzibar, Sheikh Saleh Omar Kaabi.

“That house had already been occupied by the buyer before the sale and continues to serve as his residence. It was sold for Sh66.150 million and has already been officially handed over,” said Dr Saada.

She said the decision was exceptional and unrelated to the government’s general policy on leaders’ residences.