Shock as Zanzibar authorities seize drugs hidden in chocolates, biscuits, cashews

Unguja. The Zanzibar Drugs Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA), working alongside the Zanzibar Organised Crime Task Force (ZTOCTF), has uncovered new methods of smuggling narcotics through everyday consumer products.

In a special operation, officers seized sweets, chocolate, cashews and shisha products branded ELF Bar and Freshy containing narcotics, including cannabis, cocaine, and Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), with a total weight of 7.448 kilogrammes.

The seizure highlights criminals’ evolving tactics, using ordinary food and leisure items to distribute drugs, targeting children under 18 and young people, who form the nation’s future.

The products were sold in shops identified as Popeyes UK Treatz and Shop N’GO in South Unguja and West regions, particularly in Paje, Jambiani, Mbweni, and Shangani, and in a warehouse in Mpendae.

Addressing journalists on Monday, March 2, 2026, the Authority’s Commissioner, Colonel Burhani Zuberi Nassor, said the operation took place over two days, on January 25 and 29.

“During the operation, we seized sweets, chocolate, cashews, and shisha products branded ELF Bar and Freshy containing narcotics, including cannabis, cocaine, and LSD, weighing a total of 7.448 kilogrammes, which were being sold as legitimate products,” said Commissioner Nassor.

He said preliminary forensic tests revealed the products were packaged in commercially attractive wrappings and flavours appealing to consumers, including children and youth, who were unaware of the hidden dangers.

“The flavours include grape ice, mango ice, bubble gum, watermelon ice, strawberry ice, peach ice, strawberry kiwi and many others,” he revealed.

Investigations revealed that the drugs were imported by a Romanian national and distributed across Tanzania and neighbouring Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Zambia, and Malawi.

The suspect, who has been arraigned in court, is reported to be cooperating with two other Tanzanians of Indian origin.

Additional suspects involved in importing, distributing, or benefiting from the illegal trade will face court once investigations conclude.

Vehicles seized in connection with the crime include three cars: Toyota Town ICE, Toyota Harrier, and Toyota Alphard, and six TVS motorcycles.

Experts warned that if unchecked, these drugs could cause mental health problems, loss of consciousness, sudden death, heart attacks, lung cancer, loss of smell, abrupt behavioural changes, and increased crime.

They could also trigger a sharp rise in new addicts, particularly among children under 18 and young people.

“We call on parents, guardians, and the public to be vigilant about products purchased for children and those bought by young people, especially new items or unfamiliar packaging,” he said.

Some members of the public said they lacked sufficient knowledge to distinguish safe from unsafe products.

A resident of Magomeni, Ms Khadija Ali Salum, urged authorities to educate the public on how to identify such items and protect children from harm.