Zanzibar admits fishers excluded from boat design under Blue Economy programme

Unguja. The Zanzibar Ministry of Blue Economy has admitted that fishers’ views and needs were not adequately incorporated in the first phase of distributing fibreglass fishing boats, despite them being the intended beneficiaries.
The docket’s deputy minister, Ms Mboja Ramadhan Mshenga, made the admission on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in the House of Representatives while responding to a question from Chumbuni Representative, CCM, Mr Makame Mohamed Sufiani.
The legislator said preparations for manufacturing and distributing the boats in the first phase did not involve fishers, resulting in some vessels failing to meet user requirements.