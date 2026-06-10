Zanzibar admits fishers excluded from boat design under Blue Economy programme

Unguja. The Zanzibar Ministry of Blue Economy has admitted that fishers’ views and needs were not adequately incorporated in the first phase of distributing fibreglass fishing boats, despite them being the intended beneficiaries.

The docket’s deputy minister, Ms Mboja Ramadhan Mshenga, made the admission on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in the House of Representatives while responding to a question from Chumbuni Representative, CCM, Mr Makame Mohamed Sufiani.

The legislator said preparations for manufacturing and distributing the boats in the first phase did not involve fishers, resulting in some vessels failing to meet user requirements.

He sought clarification on how fishers would be engaged in the next phase to avoid a repeat of the shortcomings.

In response, Ms Mshenga said it was true that challenges were encountered in the initial phase of the distribution exercise.

He assured the House that the government would take deliberate steps to involve fishers directly to prevent a recurrence of the problems.

“Challenges were indeed experienced in the initial phase of distributing the boats,” she said.

The deputy minister added that, to address the issue, the government plans to provide 14-metre boats in Chwaka, Ukongoroni, and surrounding areas, while training for beneficiaries has already begun.