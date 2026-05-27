Blue economy needs research, finance, and private sector push — experts

Unguja. Experts have said the blue economy offers significant growth opportunities, but its full potential can only be realised through stronger research, active community participation, and meaningful private sector engagement.

They also called for robust and sustainable institutional frameworks, alongside regular reviews of laws and policies to ensure they remain responsive to emerging challenges in the sector.

The remarks were made on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, during the closing session of the 29th workshop of policymakers, researchers, and private sector leaders from African countries.

The forum was organised by the REPOA in collaboration with the Ministry of Blue Economy and Fisheries, the National Planning Commission, and CRDB Bank.

Speaking at the closing session, REPOA Executive Director, Dr Donald Mmari, said discussions at the workshop identified four key thematic areas, with research and stakeholder engagement emerging as central to strengthening and expanding the sector.

“Another issue that emerged is collaboration between the private sector, government institutions, and international organisations. These must work together across East and Southern Africa,” said Dr Mmari.

He added that financing of the blue economy also featured prominently in the discussions, with stakeholders urging financial institutions to increase support for small-scale entrepreneurs through accessible loans, guarantees, and low-interest credit facilities.

“We have seen that the benefits of the sector should directly reach those involved, including fishermen, seaweed farmers, and others engaged in blue economy-related activities,” he said.

Dr Mmari further noted that countries that have successfully developed their blue economy sectors, such as Namibia, have relied heavily on research and evidence-based planning to shape policies and long-term development strategies.

Participants also emphasised the need for stronger coordination among stakeholders to ensure sustainable use of marine and aquatic resources, while promoting inclusive economic growth for coastal and inland communities dependent on fisheries and aquaculture.

A fish farmer engaged in cage aquaculture in Lake Victoria in Mwanza Region, Mr Emmanuel Ringu, said he has benefited from support provided by CRDB Bank in expanding fish production capacity.

He said access to financing had enabled him to scale up operations and improve productivity within the aquaculture value chain.

“In fish farming, you must ensure you have quality seed and a proper place to keep the fish. We are grateful to CRDB for providing significant capital that has enabled us to operate 120 cages, which are currently in production,” he said.

He added that production is ongoing and market demand remains strong, encouraging more investment in aquaculture due to its profitability and contribution to livelihoods.

Experts at the workshop also underscored the importance of strengthening legal and institutional frameworks governing the blue economy, noting that periodic policy reviews are essential to keep pace with environmental, technological, and economic changes affecting the sector.