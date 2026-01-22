Zanzibar launches first-ever Visit Zanzibar campaign in London with iconic buses

Dar es Salaam. Zanzibar has officially launched its first-ever Visit Zanzibar marketing campaign in London, using the world-famous London buses as high-impact moving platforms to introduce the islands to millions of residents and international visitors in the UK capital.

The campaign was launched by Tanzania’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, Mbelwa Kairuki, and is a strategic initiative of the Zanzibar Commission for Tourism (ZCT). Its aim is to build destination awareness and boost international arrivals to Zanzibar.

This landmark international campaign follows the successful visit to London by the President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, in April 2025, during which strengthening partnerships and expanding Zanzibar’s global tourism presence were key priorities.

London buses showcase Zanzibar on central routes

As part of the campaign, branded buses depart from Shepherd’s Bush Depot and operate across several high-footfall routes in central London, targeting residents and the roughly 20 million international visitors the city welcomed in 2024, according to London & Partners.

The Visit Zanzibar-branded buses run on Route 94, one of central London’s most visible corridors, passing iconic tourism, entertainment and retail landmarks, including Piccadilly Circus, Regent Street, Oxford Street, and Marble Arch, before continuing west through Shepherd’s Bush to Acton.

This placement ensures Zanzibar’s story travels through the very heart of the city, reaching commuters, residents and visitors daily.

Speaking during the launch ceremony, Ambassador Kairuki said London is one of the most visited cities in the world, welcoming more than 20 million international visitors annually, and serves as a global gateway connecting Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa.

“For Zanzibar, London is an ideal platform to showcase our islands to a truly international audience. The iconic London bus travels through the very heart of the city, passing millions of residents, commuters and visitors each day, making it one of the most powerful and visible forms of destination advertising,” said Ambassador Kairuki.

He noted that the launch is particularly significant because this is the first time Zanzibar is implementing a dedicated outdoor marketing campaign in London.

“Through this initiative, we are proud to introduce Zanzibar as a premium destination for culture, heritage and warm-weather escapes, while strengthening the growing tourism partnership between Zanzibar, Tanzania and the United Kingdom,” he added.

A strategic initiative by the Zanzibar Commission for Tourism

The campaign is led by the Zanzibar Commission for Tourism as part of its international marketing and branding strategy.

Executive Secretary of the Commission, Mr Arif Abbas Manji, emphasised the importance of the initiative. He described it as a historic promotional opportunity to raise Zanzibar’s profile and attract more visitors for greater economic benefit.

Unlocking a high-value source market

The United Kingdom remains a priority tourism source market for Zanzibar. London’s status as a major global hub means the campaign will reach a broad international audience daily, inspiring travellers to discover Zanzibar’s culture, heritage, beaches and hospitality.