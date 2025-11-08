Zanzibar eyes new air links and global exposure after London tourism showcase

Zanzibar is set to gain fresh international attention following its participation in the World Travel Market (WTM) London 2025, where talks with major airlines and tourism partners signalled new opportunities for the archipelago’s growing travel sector.

The Zanzibar Commission for Tourism (ZCT) led a 33-member delegation of tour operators and travel companies to the three-day exhibition, held from November 4 to 6, 2025.

The global trade fair provided a platform for Zanzibar to pitch itself to leading travel and aviation brands seeking emerging destinations in Africa.

Among the most notable developments was confirmation from Etihad Airways that it will launch direct flights to Zanzibar in June 2026, a move expected to strengthen the island’s global connectivity.

British Airways and Edelweiss Air, which already operates flights from Switzerland, also held talks with ZCT on expanding routes and partnerships.

ZCT’s Executive Secretary, Arif Abbas Manji, said Zanzibar’s tourism growth has been driven by improved infrastructure, supportive policies and a rise in international connections. He noted that the island is on track to attract around one million visitors by the end of 2025, the highest in its history.

Tanzania’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Mbelwa Kairuki (right), with Executive Secretary of the Zanzibar Commission for Tourism (ZCT), Mr Arif Abbas Manji during the World Travel Market (WTM) London 2025.

In a bid to broaden its international appeal, ZCT also met with representatives from the English Premier League and Wimbledon Grand Slam Tennis Tournament to explore future collaborations linking sport and tourism promotion.