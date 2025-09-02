Zanzibar revises marine conservation entry fees

Unguja. The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar has announced new entry fees for marine conservation areas (MCAs) and marine protected areas (MPAs), effective from September 1, 2025, as part of efforts to strengthen conservation and enhance community benefits.

The Ministry of Blue Economy and Fisheries said the revised charges will apply to the Mnemba Island Conservation Area (MIMCA), Menai Bay Conservation Area (MBCA), Chumbe and Changuu-Bawe Marine Conservation and Tourism Use Management Area (CHABAMCATUMCA) and the Pemba Channel Conservation Area (PECCA).

Under the new structure, East African citizens will pay Sh5,000 per adult (16 years and above) and Sh2,500 for children aged between 5 and 15. Entry remains free for children under five.

Non-East African visitors will be charged $10 per adult per day and $5 for children aged 5 to 15. However, non-East African residents of Tanzania will pay discounted rates of $5 for adults and $3 for children.

The ministry has retained the existing fee structure for the Mnemba Special Area, where non-East African tourists will continue to pay $25 per adult and $10 per child. East African citizens will pay $10 for adults and $5 for children, while Tanzanian residents of non-East African origin will pay $12 per adult and $10 per child. Children under five remain exempt.