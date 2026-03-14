Zanzibar to spend Sh388.8 billion to build Afcon City ahead of 2027 games

Dar es Salaam. As Tanzania gears up to co-host the Africa Cup of Nations 2027, the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (SMZ) has unveiled ambitious plans to construct a state-of-the-art sports and tourism complex named Afcon City.

The initiative is part of Zanzibar’s broader strategy to ensure the islands are fully prepared to host continental football’s most prestigious event while capitalizing on tourism and economic opportunities.

Afcon City, located in Fumba on Unguja Island, is projected to cost TSh 388.8 billion and is designed to provide world-class facilities for football teams, officials, and fans traveling from across Africa and beyond.

The complex is expected to feature modern training grounds, accommodation facilities, and other infrastructure aimed at enhancing the overall experience for participants and visitors alike.

Zanzibar’s Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Riziki Pembe Juma, highlighted the progress made so far, noting that construction has already reached 35 percent completion.

Ongoing works include the erection of the main structural framework, placement of steel reinforcements, beam construction, concrete casting, and wall building.

“The completion level reflects how seriously the government is preparing to welcome visitors during AFCON 2027,” said Juma.

Teams that will play matches in Zanzibar will utilize the New Amaan Complex and the Suluhu Academy for their training sessions, ensuring access to top-notch facilities.

The government emphasizes that Afcon City will not only serve sporting needs but will also act as a magnet for tourism, positioning Zanzibar as a premier destination for international visitors.

Juma also encouraged local residents and entrepreneurs to prepare for business opportunities arising from the project.

He underscored that Afcon City is expected to boost economic growth, create jobs, and attract investment, leaving a lasting impact on Zanzibar’s economy beyond the tournament.

Tanzania has previous experience hosting major continental football events, having co-hosted the African Nations Championship 2024 with Kenya and Uganda.

During that tournament, Group D matches featuring Sudan, Senegal, Nigeria, and Congo were held at New Amaan Complex, while Group B matches involving Tanzania, Madagascar, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, and the Central African Republic were staged at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.