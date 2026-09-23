Zanzibar tourism expert Mafunda Faki wins top African women’s leadership award

Unguja. Zanzibar tourism and youth development specialist Mafunda Kombo Faki has been named Iconic African Woman of the Year in Business Leadership/Social Impact 2026 at the Iconic Africa Women Achievers Awards & Summit held in Dar es Salaam.

The award, presented at the Hyatt Regency Dar es Salaam, recognised Ms Faki’s work in tourism, youth empowerment, business leadership and community development.

Ms Faki is the founder and chief executive of Zanvacay, founder and director of the Zanzibar International Youth Tourism Summit (ZIYTS), and Tanzania’s international ambassador for the African Tourism Board.

According to the organisers, the award recognised her efforts to expand opportunities for young people and women in Zanzibar and beyond, particularly through tourism and youth-focused initiatives.

Speaking after receiving the award on September 21, 2026 Ms Faki said: “Leadership should create access”, highlighting the importance of opening opportunities and connecting young people to platforms that can support their development.