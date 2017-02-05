ACT set to discuss the Arusha Declaration in March

By Alfred Zacharia

Political party ACT-Wazalendo plans to hold a meeting in Arusha to discuss the relevance of the Arusha Declaration in society today.

The one -day meeting scheduled for March 25, will engage local and foreign politicians, parties, political and economic experts to see the weakness and strengths of the Declaration that was crafted 40 years ago.

The ACT's Ideology and Publicity Secretary, Mr Ado Shaibu said that the ruling party CCM through its retired chairman and former president Ali Mwinyi had pushed aside the Declaration i without giving tangible reasons.