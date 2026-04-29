Class sets sights on bigger titles after WBC triumph

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s professional boxer Ibrahim “Class” Mgender has set his sights on bigger international titles after winning two World Boxing Council (WBC) International super featherweight belts on April 25 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Class delivered a dominant performance at the World Siam Stadium, stopping Thailand’s Kritiphak Duangnut in the fifth round of their rematch to claim the vacant WBC International super featherweight title. The fight was promoted by Supanat Chanram and Brico Santig.

The victory marked a significant turning point for the Tanzanian fighter, who entered the bout determined to settle unfinished business following a controversial draw in their previous encounter on February 26.

Speaking with The Citizen, Class said the rematch was necessary after he filed a complaint regarding the earlier result, which he believed was unfair.

“That fight was not judged fairly. I had to raise my concerns because I knew I performed better,” he said. “This rematch gave me the chance to prove my worth, and I made sure there was no doubt this time.”

From the opening rounds, Class showed clear intent, applying pressure with calculated aggression. After a slow start, he took control from the second round, using powerful jabs and relentless body shots to disrupt Duangnut’s rhythm.

In the fourth round, Class dropped his opponent with a well-timed body attack. He continued to dominate in the fifth round, forcing another knockdown before the referee stopped the contest at 2:59 following sustained punishment.

The victory improved his record to 34 wins, including 17 knockouts, against six losses and two draws, further cementing his status as one of Tanzania’s top boxing talents.

Despite the milestone, Class insists his focus has now shifted beyond regional success to bigger challenges on the global stage.

“I know my task ahead. It is to defend the two titles, but also to aim for higher belts,” he said. “I cannot go back to local fights because that would reduce my status,” said Class.

He also cautioned against taking part in low-profile bouts that do not add value to his career.

“I need to be very careful and avoid fights that are not worthwhile, commonly known as ‘nani mkali’. Those fights do not help me at this level,” he added.