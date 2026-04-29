Tanzania, Uganda sign MoU to deepen tourism cooperation

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania and Uganda have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in the tourism sector, even as stakeholders call for urgent improvements in infrastructure to unlock the country’s full potential.

The agreement, signed on April 28, 2026, in Dar es Salaam, aims to deepen collaboration through joint tourism promotion and the development of multi-destination travel packages spanning the two countries. The initiative is expected to encourage visitors to explore a broader range of attractions within the East African region.

However, industry players caution that the success of such regional efforts will depend heavily on the quality of infrastructure, particularly in ensuring reliable access to key tourist destinations.

They argue that without efficient connectivity, the anticipated gains from the partnership may not be fully realised.

Stakeholders note that although Tanzania boasts diverse and unique attractions, many remain underutilised due to poor connectivity and limited transport options.

This, they say, continues to constrain growth in a sector widely viewed as a major economic driver.

Speaking during a meeting of African tour operators held alongside the signing ceremony, the Chairman of the Tanzania Association of Tour Operators (Tato), Mr Wilbard Chambulo, said the industry has long been prepared for such partnerships. However, he stressed that infrastructure gaps continue to hinder progress.

He said the MoU presents a valuable opportunity to expand tourism business and extend visitor stays within East Africa. Nonetheless, he emphasised that governments must complement such agreements with deliberate and sustained investment in infrastructure.

“The major challenge is infrastructure,” he said, underscoring that seamless travel between destinations is essential if the region is to benefit fully from joint tourism initiatives.

Mr Chambulo explained that tourists should be able to move easily between Tanzania and Uganda without unnecessary delays. He highlighted the need for efficient and well-coordinated transport systems to support this objective.

“If a tourist wants to visit Serengeti, access should be straightforward. If they wish to travel to Uganda to see gorillas, that journey should also be simple. We must create an environment where visitors can travel without difficulty,” he said.

He added that long travel times between destinations undermine the overall visitor experience. In some cases, journeys within Tanzania are unnecessarily exhausting and discourage broader exploration.

“A tourist should not spend six hours travelling to reach a destination. For instance, travelling from Arusha to Selous takes too long. There is a need for deliberate decisions to improve infrastructure,” he said.

Mr Chambulo further noted that nearly 30 per cent of Tanzania’s land is reserved for natural resources. This, he said, highlights the importance of strategic planning to support tourism development.

He proposed expanding transport options, including the Standard Gauge Railway and domestic flights, to improve accessibility.

He also observed that, unlike Europe where destinations are relatively close, East Africa covers vast distances. This makes efficient transport systems essential for maintaining global competitiveness.

“East Africa is large, but with proper infrastructure, we can unlock significant opportunities,” he said.

Uganda’s Deputy High Commissioner to Tanzania, Ms Elizabeth Allimadi, urged tour operators from both countries to collaborate closely to maximise the benefits of the partnership. She said the agreement would enable joint promotion of destinations and help attract a wider international audience.

“This partnership will allow operators from both countries to benefit from increased global visibility,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Pan-African Tourism Board’s Vice President for Southern Africa, Mr Andreas Simion, said the agreement offers an opportunity to market East Africa as a single tourism destination. He noted that this approach would enhance the region’s appeal by allowing tourists to visit multiple countries within a single trip.