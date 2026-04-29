Tanzania firms unite to unlock climate finance amid rising environmental threats

Dar es Salaam. A newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Afropavo Analytics, BSM Washauri (TZ) Ltd and Dentons EALC is expected to mark a turning point in how Tanzania confronts growing climate threats by unlocking access to global green and climate finance.

The tripartite alliance, announced on April 28, 2026, seeks to bridge what stakeholders describe as a persistent “bankability gap” that has long limited the country’s ability to tap into billions of dollars available globally for climate adaptation and mitigation.

For Tanzania, where climate change continues to disrupt agriculture, water systems and energy security, the significance of the agreement lies not in the availability of funds, but in the country’s preparedness to access and effectively utilise them.

Speaking on the development, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of BSM Washauri, Ms Edna Minja, said the partnership is designed to ensure institutions and businesses are better positioned to respond to climate risks while seizing emerging green opportunities.

“At BSM Washauri, our vision is to inspire generations. By unlocking green and climate finance, we are helping institutions implement their ideas and tap into opportunities that empower Tanzania’s present while shaping a more sustainable future,” she said.

Her remarks underline a broader shift in the climate conversation, from awareness of threats to building practical systems that support resilience and long-term sustainability.

The alliance brings together three complementary areas of expertise. Afropavo Analytics will provide data-driven and artificial intelligence solutions to assess climate risks and prepare projects for investment.

BSM Washauri will lead on strategic advisory and stakeholder engagement, while Dentons EALC will offer legal and regulatory frameworks to ensure compliance and credibility in climate financing structures.

According to the Director at Afropavo Analytics, Mr Rwebu Mutahaba, one of the biggest barriers to climate action in Tanzania is not capital scarcity, but limited readiness among institutions and enterprises.

“Climate finance is not a capital problem, but a data and readiness problem. Our role is to transform enterprises into investment-ready opportunities using structured analytics that connect global capital to local impact,” he said.

This approach is expected to be critical in sectors such as agriculture, renewable energy and manufacturing, which are highly vulnerable to climate shocks but also hold significant potential for green transformation.

Experts note that small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which form the backbone of Tanzania’s economy, have often been excluded from climate financing due to weak compliance systems and limited technical capacity.

The new partnership aims to change this by offering end-to-end support, from project preparation to financing and impact reporting.

Partner at Dentons EALC, Mr Thomas Sipemba, emphasised the growing importance of environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards in shaping business resilience.

“Whether the challenge is growth, operational readiness or access to finance, ESG has become central to value creation. Our role is to help institutions meet regulatory expectations and structure climate finance solutions that are practical, credible and scalable,” he said.

The MoU comes at a time when Tanzania is advancing its Development Vision 2050, which places strong emphasis on sustainable and climate-resilient growth.

However, stakeholders warn that without robust systems to translate global financing into local projects, the country risks missing out on critical opportunities.

By focusing on compliance, governance and technical readiness, the alliance is expected to strengthen Tanzania’s position in the global green finance ecosystem.

For communities already experiencing the effects of climate change, from erratic rainfall to rising temperatures, the implications could be far-reaching.

Improved access to finance means more investments in climate-smart agriculture, renewable energy solutions and resilient infrastructure.