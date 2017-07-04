By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Kinondoni District Commissioner Ally Happi orders arrest of Kawe Member of Parliament for allegedly uttering abusive language towards President John Magufuli.

Mr Happi ordered Kinondoni Regional Police Commander Ms Suzan Kaganda to detain Ms Halima Mdee for 48 hours due to the remarks she made during a Press Conference held on Monday.

Ms Mdee, who is also Chadema women wing chairperson, criticized President Magufuli on his stand regarding teen mothers’ right to return to school after delivery.