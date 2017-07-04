Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Kinondoni DC orders arrest of Kawe MP Mdee for insulting the President

Kawe Member of Parliament, Ms Halima Mdee 

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Kinondoni District Commissioner Ally Happi orders arrest of Kawe Member of Parliament for allegedly uttering abusive language towards President John Magufuli.

Mr Happi ordered Kinondoni Regional Police Commander Ms Suzan Kaganda to detain Ms Halima Mdee for 48 hours due to the remarks she made during a Press Conference held on Monday.

 Ms Mdee, who is also Chadema women wing chairperson, criticized President Magufuli on his stand regarding teen mothers’ right to return to school after delivery.

More to follow

