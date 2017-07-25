Human rights activist quizzed by immigration officers

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Immigration officers from Kinondoni District on Monday interrogated Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) national coordinator, Mr Onesmo Ole Ngurumwa, for one hour on his nationality.

The immigration officers, according to Mr Ole Ngurumwa, did not enlighten him on reasons behind the interrogation, saying only that it was an order from the top.

“Immigration officers made impromptu visit to my office and interrogated me. They asked for some documents including my birth certificate,” noted Mr Ngurumwa.