Human rights activist quizzed by immigration officers

The immigration officers, according to Mr Ole Ngurumwa, did not enlighten him on reasons behind the interrogation, saying only that it was an order from the top.

By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Immigration officers from Kinondoni District on Monday interrogated Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) national coordinator, Mr Onesmo Ole Ngurumwa, for one hour on his nationality.

“Immigration officers made impromptu visit to my office and interrogated me. They asked for some documents including my birth certificate,” noted Mr Ngurumwa.

Prior to that move, he said police went to the Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) offices, his former employer, where they also sought information about him.

