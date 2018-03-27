Police in spotlight after vendor dies

By Hawa Mathias and Ipyana Samson @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mbeya. Police here are accused of killing a fruit vendor for allegedly engaging in unlawful acts.

Mr Allen Mapunda (20) died in police custody on Saturday when the law enforcers seized him as they were carrying out normal patrols around Iyela ward.

The death of the young man, however, did not go down well with residents of the area as youths thronged houses of local leaders for Old Airport and Mapambano streets at around 11PM on Sunday, demanding explanation for the killing of the ‘innocent’ vendor.

A resident of Iyela, Mr Jastin Peter said they were forced to take action after local leaders failed to help them against “brutality” of the police.

“We have been upset by the killing of our colleague…He was not the kind of a person who would engage in groups of mobsters, but unfortunately, they killed him,” he said.

Police had to use teargas to disperse irate young persons who thronged the streets in protest of the killing. Before being dispersed, the angry youths smashed window glasses and destroyed doors of a house belonging to the chairman of Iyela 2 Street, Mr Boaz Kazimoto.

They also destroyed several documents and properties at the office of the executive officer of the street.

The Mbeya Regional Police Commander, Mr Mohammed Mpinga asked for more time to get to the bottom the bottom of the matter before making any statement.