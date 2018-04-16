Chadema top brass at Kisutu Court, Bulaya to be connected

By Fortune Francis & Pamela Chilongola @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Top leaders for the opposition Chadema have arrived at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court where their case is brought for Preliminary Hearing (PH).

The opposition party leaders are charged of counts of sedition and raising discontent and ill-will for unlawful purposes.

They are accused of staging unlawful demonstrations in the city during the run up to the 17 February, 2018 parliamentary by-election in Kinondoni that resulted into the death of the National Institute of Transport student Akwilina Akwilini when police fired bullets to disperse them.

Those who have arrived at the court on Monday, April 16 include: Deputy secretary general (Mainland), John Mnyika, women wing national chairperson, Halima Mdee, Tarime Rural Member of Parliament (MP) John Heche and Iringa Urban legislator, Rev Peter Msigwa.

Others included in the case are: the party’s national chairman, Freeman Mbowe; secretary general, Dr Vincent Mashinji and deputy secretary general (Zanzibar), Salumu Mwalimu.

It is also expected that the Bunda lawmaker, Esther Bulaya - who had arrived at the Central Police Station for questioning early today - will be connected into the case.