Prayers held in Mbeya following spate of road accidents

Deputy Speaker Tulia Ackson (L), Deputy Minister for Agriculture, Dr. Mary Mwanjelwa (R) raise their hands in worship during a special service to pray for Mbeya following a spate of accidents that occurred there within one month. Centre is Mbeya Regional Commissioner Amos Makalla. 

By Godfrey Kahango and Ipyana Samson @TheCitizenTZ news@tznationmedia.com

Mbeya. Residents of Mbeya Region including government, religious and traditional leaders have turned up at the Ruanda Nzovwe grounds to pray for the region following a spate of accidents that occurred there within one month.

Some of the leaders, who attended the prayers include Mbeya Regional Commissioner Amos Makalla, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Tulia Ackson and Agriculture Deputy Minister Dr Mary Mwanjelwa.

Before the start of the prayers, various choirs in the region were singing songs of worship, including choirs of The Virgin Mary of the Ruanda Congregation and paradise.

EAGT Church choir, 'Jesus Love' sings at the special prayers in Mbeya following a spate of accidents that occurred there within one month.

Traditional leaders at a pecial service to pray

Traditional leaders at a special service to pray for Mbeya following a spate of accidents that occurred there within one month. Centre is Mbeya Regional Commissioner Amos Makalla. 

Muslim clerics at a pecial service to pray for

Muslim clerics at a special service to pray for Mbeya following a spate of accidents that occurred there within one month. Centre is Mbeya Regional Commissioner Amos Makalla. 

Christian clerics at a pecial service to pray

Christian clerics at a special service to pray for Mbeya following a spate of accidents that occurred there within one month. Centre is Mbeya Regional Commissioner Amos Makalla. 


