DSE share indices down on Wednesday

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) share indices closed down on Wednesday, markets data shows.

The DSE all shares index (DSEI) closed 2.65 per cent down to 2,367.67 points on Wednesday, lower than 2,370.32 recorded a day before.

The decline of the index was a result of decreased share prices for KCB, Jubilee Holdings Limited, East African Breweries Limited and DSE Plc.

The Tanzania Share Index (TSI) - which measures the performance of locally listed companies only - slightly went down by 0.36 per cent to 3,903.69 points on Wednesday from 3,904.05 points on Tuesday.

The slight drop was a result of decreased share price for DSE Plc.

Turnover also fell down to Sh118 million on Wednesday from Sh1.3 billion recorded during the previous trading session.

The market was dominated by TBL share trading, which transacted shares valued Sh93 million, followed by Vodacom Tanzania with Sh17 million turnover while DSE transacted shares worth Sh4.3 million.

The market dominated by foreign investors who injected Sh111.5 million through buying shares, which was 94 per cent of overall transaction, while all shares sold were floated by local investors by 100 per cent.