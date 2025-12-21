Simbu wins silver medal at India's International World 25km race

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian long-distance runner and Tanzania People’s Defence Forces (TPDF) Alphonce Simbu has continued his impressive run on the international stage after finishing second in the men’s race at the International World 25km event held in Kolkata, India, today, December 21, 2025.

Simbu crossed the finish line in a time of 1:11:56, narrowly missing the top spot in a tightly contested race. Ugandan star Joshua Cheptegei claimed the gold medal after stopping the clock at 1:11:49, just seven seconds ahead of the Tanzanian.

Lesotho’s Tebello Ramagoana completed the podium, finishing third in 1:11:59, underlining how fiercely competitive the race was among Africa’s elite distance runners.

The Kolkata race once again highlighted Simbu’s consistency and resilience, qualities that have defined his career over the past year.

Competing against some of the world’s best athletes, the TPDF runner showed tactical discipline and strong finishing speed, further cementing his reputation as one of Tanzania’s most reliable performers in road races and marathons.

In the women’s race, Ethiopian athletes asserted their traditional dominance in long-distance running by sweeping the top four positions.

Degitu Azimeraw emerged victorious after clocking 1:19:36, followed by Situme Kebede in 1:20:28. Meselech Alemayehu finished third in 1:20:48, while Kuftu Tayri sealed fourth place with a time of 1:23:32, completing a commanding Ethiopian display.

Simbu’s second-place finish in Kolkata adds another highlight to what has been a remarkable and historic year for the Tanzanian athlete.

Earlier this year, he stunned the athletics world by finishing second at the prestigious Boston Marathon in the United States, a result that placed him firmly among the global elite in marathon running.

His crowning moment came in September in Tokyo, Japan, where Simbu won a gold medal at the World Championships, becoming the first Tanzanian athlete to claim a world marathon title. That victory not only elevated his personal career but also marked a significant milestone for Tanzanian athletics on the global stage.

In recognition of his outstanding performances, Simbu was recently shortlisted for the 2025 Male Athlete of the Year award in the out-of-stadium category.

The nomination made him the first Tanzanian to reach the final shortlist for the prestigious awards organised by World Athletics, further underlining his growing international stature.