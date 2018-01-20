Global stocks rise, shrugging off US shutdown fears

Washington. Global stock markets rose on Friday, with major Wall Street indices ending at all-time records, as investors shrugged off a looming shutdown of the US government.

The S&P and Nasdaq both finished at all-time highs, while the Dow also gained. Leading bourses in Europe and Asia advanced, while the dollar recovered some of its losses from the prior session against the euro.

"Investors don't appear particularly bothered about the prospect of a government shutdown, with the assumption being that (a temporary spending bill) will eventually be signed and any economic impact will be minor or non-existent," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at trading firm OANDA.

Congressional Democratic leaders met with President Donald Trump at the White House early Friday afternoon to try to avert a shutdown as a midnight deadline loomed for the Republican-controlled Senate to approve a new funding bill.

Analysts say a government shutdown could damage the economy, particularly sectors that do extensive business with the government and especially if it is prolonged.

But most market watchers do not expect that to happen.

"I think the politicians themselves realize it's probably not in anybody's interest to have this be a long-term shutdown," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist of TD Ameritrade.

"The market realizes it's a short-term thing and we're not going to stay shut down forever."

Kinahan said investors are fixated much more on corporate earnings reports, which have been good so far, although the bulk of major companies have yet to report.

Fitch Ratings said a shutdown in itself would not impact the US government's top rating, but could further destabilize budget policymaking and "lead to brinkmanship" over raising the debt level before the US Treasury runs out of extraordinary measures to pay the government's bills in March or April.

In Europe, Frankfurt pushed 1.2 percent higher, while London managed to break a four-day losing streak despite poor UK retail sales data.

IG analyst Joshua Mahony said the "disappointing set of retail sales figures should be put in the context of shifting shopping habits".

British retail sales slid 1.5 percent in December from the previous month after consumers had brought forward their Christmas shopping, official data showed.

Retail sales had jumped by 1.0 percent in November, boosted by Black Friday price reductions, the Office for National Statistics said.

Asian markets mostly rose Friday after another positive week across trading floors.

- Key figures around 2200 GMT -

New York - DOW: UP 0.2 percent at 26,071.72 (close)

New York - S&P 500: UP 0.4 percent at 2,810.30 (close)

New York - Nasdaq: UP 0.6 percent to 7,336.38 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.4 percent at 7,730.79 (close)

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 1.2 percent at 13,434.45 (close)

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.6 percent at 5,526.51 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.8 percent at 3,648.91

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.2 percent at 23,808.06 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.4 percent at 32,254.89 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.4 percent at 3,487.86 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at 1.2225 from $1.2243 at 2200 GMT

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3860 from $1.3898

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 110.77 yen from 111.02 yen

Oil - Brent North Sea: DOWN 70 cents at $68.61 per barrel