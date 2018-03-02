LHRC pokes holes in polls

By Elias Msuya @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) claims that the recent parliamentary by-elections in Siha and Kinondoni were marred by irregularities.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam yesterday, LHRC acting executive director Anna Henga outlined some of the irregularities as the late issuance of agency instruments to political parties’ representatives in time, especially those from the Opposition.

“In the recent by-elections mostly the opposition agents were denied or given the certificates late, something, which is against the law,” said Ms Henga.

She added that some political party agents were denied access to the poling stations.

“For example in Nasai polling center, agents from SAU, Chadema and CUF were denied access despite possessing required certificates,” said Ms Henga.

LHRC also accused some government officials of misusing public resources for campaigning for the ruling party Siha’s candidate Godwin Mollel, which is against the election expenses Act.

However, speaking to The Citizen, National Electoral Commission’s election director Ramadhani Kailima dismissed the accusations saying there were no irregularities in the by-elections.

“Since many political parties participated in the by-elections, returning officer were forced to verify agents’ certificates just to make sure all was alright,” said Mr Kailima.