Tanzania Takes on Uganda: Feel the AFCON Passion with 1xBet

We’ve prepared a preview of Tanzania`s second match at the tournament, where our national team will face a tough challenge against Uganda.

Both teams started the competition with defeats, so this head-to-head clash will be a fight for survival. Uganda lost to Tunisia (1-3), while Tanzania was beaten by Nigeria (1-2) but came close to pulling off a major upset. Lightning-fast counterattacks have become the trademark of the Taifa Stars and could be the key to their success.

Uganda performed well in the qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup, while Tanzania emerged as one of the biggest revelations of the AFCON opening round. As a result, fans can expect an intriguing struggle with any outcome possible.

Odds: W1 - 2.618, Х - 3.13, W2 - 3.13