Airport traffic up as Dar leads recovery in travel, cargo trade

Dar es Salaam. Passenger and cargo traffic through Tanzania’s airports continued to expand in the year ended June 2025, signaling a steady recovery in tourism, business travel, and trade, according to the central bank.

Data from the Bank of Tanzania’s Consolidated Zonal Economic Performance Report indicated that by June this year, there was an increased number of international passengers to about 2.16 million, up from 2.09 million a year earlier, representing a 3.3 percent rise.

International flights grew faster, climbing to more than 34,000 movements, from roughly 30,941 in 2023/24, an increase of about 10 percent, as airlines added capacity on key regional and intercontinental routes.

Dar es Salaam remained the country’s dominant aviation hub, handling about 1.58 million international passengers, an increase of roughly 12 percent from 1.41 million a year earlier.

The city also recorded nearly 22,000 international flights, up about 7.5 percent, from 20,428 flights a year earlier, underscoring its role as the primary gateway for tourists, investors, and traders.

Board director of ground handling firm Çelebi Tanzania, Mr Gaudence Temu, said airlines had ended the year strongly after careful planning and steady investment.

“This end year is traditionally the peak season for aviation in the country, so we expect to close even stronger,” he said.

Mr Temu said the sector had performed well throughout 2025, supported by new operational innovations and the opening of additional domestic and regional routes.

“Air Tanzania has done well for its growing footprint on local routes, with reliability and frequency of flights thus stimulating travel demand across the country,” he sadid.

According to the central bank’s data the Northern Zone, anchored by Kilimanjaro International Airport, recorded one of the fastest expansions.

International passenger traffic rose to more than 572,000, from about 680,000 the previous year, translating into a decline of 16 percent, while there was an increase in international flights to nearly 10,000, up about 17 percent.

Domestic travel remained resilient, with total passengers reaching almost 2.66 million, compared with 2.72 million in 2023/24, representing a modest 2.2 percent decline. Domestic flights edged down slightly to 108,336, from about 108,402, effectively flat year-on-year.

Dar es Salaam again dominated domestic aviation, carrying nearly 1.22 million passengers, a decrease of about 5 percent from 1.28 million the previous year.

In contrast, the Northern Zone saw domestic passengers rise to 731,962, from 676,876, marking an 8 percent increase, as tourism and business links between Arusha, Kilimanjaro and other urban centres strengthened.

Cargo traffic recorded one of the strongest performances, with total volumes climbing to about 37,052 tonnes, from 34,654 tonnes, an increase of roughly 6.9 percent.

Dar es Salaam handled more than 28,190 tonnes, up about 6.3 percent, while the Northern Zone expanded cargo throughput to over 6,350 tonnes, representing a sharp 11 percent increase, buoyed by growth in horticultural exports and pharmaceutical imports.

Smaller zones also posted meaningful gains. Cargo volumes in the Southern Highlands rose by nearly 10 percent to about 1,245 tonnes, while the South Eastern Zone registered an increase of about 8 percent, reflecting the gradual diversification of trade routes beyond the traditional Dar es Salaam corridor.

The Bank of Tanzania says the improving performance of the aviation sector mirrors broader economic recovery trends, particularly the rebound in tourism receipts and cross-regional trade.

While domestic passenger numbers softened slightly, the expansion in international travel and cargo points to strengthening external demand and Tanzania’s growing integration into regional and global markets.