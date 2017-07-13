Mpinga appointed new Mbeya RPC

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Head of Police Traffic department Mr Mohamed Mpinga has now been appointed as new Mbeya Regional Police Commander (RPC), as per the statement from Police Spokesperson Mr Barnabas Mwakalukwa indicates.

Mr Mpinga replaces Mr Dhahiri Kidavashari, who has been transferred to the police headquarters investigation department. The statement further indicates that Inspector General of Police Mr Simon Sirro has appointed Mr Fortunatus Musilimu.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Barnabas Mwakalukwa and police spokesperson said the decision comes after the Inspector General of Police Saimon Sirro made slight changes in the force.

The new Chief Traffic Commander is now being held by Senior Assistant.

Former Commissioner of Police (SACP) Fortunatus Musilimu is appointed as the new Head of Police Traffic department.

According to the statement the changes aim at improving efficiency.



