New mining rules submitted to Ikulu

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Constitution and Legal Affairs minister Palamagamba Kabudi yesterday submitted regulations for the new Mining Act, 2017 to Chief Secretary John Kijazi following a directive by President John Magufuli.

The President made the directive on Monday ordering that the regulations must be signed before Friday (today).

Together with two deputy ministers of Minerals, Mr Stanslaus Nyongo and Mr Dotto Biteko, Prof Kabudi said the regulations were completed one day before the deadline issued by President Magufuli and noted that the law can now be implemented.

For his part, the deputy ministers asked Tanzanians and all mining stakeholders to cooperate with the government in implementing the law. On Monday, when President Magufuli was swearing in the new deputy minister, Biteko, he wondered as to why the new mining regulations were yet to be implemented while he signed the new law since July.

In another development, President Magufuli received a report on the implementation of directives that he made on November 25, when officially inaugurating the teaching hospital of the Muhimbili Health and Allied Sciences Campus of Mloganzila.

The report was handed over by Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children minister Ummy Mwalimu.

Some of the directives included reducing number of doctors from the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) and relocating them to Mloganzila as well as to regional hospitals which are under the President’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government).