Police, celebs named in drug ring

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda has taken the war against drugs trafficking and abuse by the horns, ordering the arrest of five businessmen and 17 police officers reportedly linked to the illicit trade.

And in unprecedented move, Mr Makonda also directed at least seven Bongo flava and movie stars to appear before the police to help with the police investigation into a syndicate of drug smugglers and peddlers in Dar es Salaam.

The RC revealed the swift action at a press conference yesterday in his office during which he was casually dressed in a denim trouser and sweat shirt. It was his first major act in public service since he returned from leave.

Mr Makonda released a statement detailing the names of over 70 people he said he had recently investigated in his efforts to combat the drugs menace in his area of jurisdiction as he declared war on traffickers and those who collaborate with them.

The RC who has made a name in his unorthodox means of delivering service and justice since he was promoted to the role by President John Magufuli said he was taking the bull by its horns as the chairman of the Dar es Salaam Regional Security Committee. He said drugs abuse was destroying the youth. “I am ready to lose my job and also to die but I will have done my bit,” he declared.

He directed the 17 police officers be removed from work and investigations into their role in the drug business be probed fully and steps taken against them. The said police officer included a former regional police commander and one who was in charge of a squad of anti-drugs officers. He said those outside Dar es Salaam should be recalled from their stations.

“This police officers have questions to answer why the business thrived under their watch and they did nothing. My investigation show they were involved and were paid for tips they gave drug traffickers to escape traps set by the authorities,” Mr Makonda said. He said:

“This is why it’s been hard to track and arrest the drug sellers because police officers communicate with them to pre-inform them about police moves and in return they get paid.”

The RC confirmed the five businessmen had been arrested and were being held at the Central Police station. He directed the seven celebreties to also report to the station today morning for questioning. He did not say if they were directly involved in drug trafficking or they were just abusers. “These ones (clebreties) are said to be consumers and their names have cropped up in the inv estigation. Some are my friends and I want to meet them at the station for questioning on the matter.” The Citizen would not print the names of the 17 police officers as well as the arrested businessmen and artists as efforts to get their reaction yesterday were futile.

Mr Makonda claimed that people on the list have been mentioned by different people on the use and selling of drugs and that’s enough to use them for further investigation and get more people who are involved.

He added that the list also includes businessmen running night clubs in the city. Tanzania is listed among countries in the region notorius for drugs trafficking. The country has featured in several international reports as a conduit for drugs headed to Europe and Americas.

Some drugs lords have been arrested and some are serving jain terms but the efforts to tame the vice were largely muted over corruption concerns for many years. It was one of the major issues bedevling the country, with former President Jakaya Kikwete openly declaring he had been given a list of 100 drug kingpins, but he left after 10 years leaving the public wondering what may have happened to those mentioned. Huge consigments of drugs worth billions of shillings were seized however during his tenure, either in the country or outside the coutnry after exiting its boarders.