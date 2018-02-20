Slain students' relatives submit Sh80 million funeral budget

By Josephine Christopher @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

The family of the late Akwilina Akwiline needs a total of Sh80 million as funeral expenses for their departed relative, The Citizen has learnt.

The 22-year-old student, who was hit by a stray bullet as police sought to break up a rally by opposition Chadema, has been the talk of the nation since Friday.

As of Monday, an autopsy report showed that the former National Institute of Transport (NIT) student died of a massive gunshot wound to the head.

And the deceased’s brother in law, Mr Festo Kavishe said the family met in Dar es Salaam yesterday and settled on Sh80 million as the money that is required to cater to all the funeral expenses.

“The amount includes all the expenses associated with our stay in Dar es Salaam, the casket, transport to and from the deceased’s home area of Rombo in Kilimanjaro. After burial, we will remain there for one day before returning to Dar es Salaam,” he said.

The family, he said, has submitted the budget to the government.

The government has said it will deliberate on the budget and come back to the family for final approval.