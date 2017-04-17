Social Security Funds investment income seen dwindling

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Controller and Auditor General (CAG), has noted a significant decline of investment income facing major social security funds in the country.

In a report which CAG tabled in the Parliament last week, he singled out National Social Security Fund (NSSF), PPF, PSPF and LAPF as being faced with the problem.

He noted that the problems have been caused by, among other things, low investment performance, substantial inefficiencies in management of loans issued to SACCOS, inefficient mechanism and control over long outstanding rent receivables and overdue receivables which the Government owes the Funds.

On the other hand, CAG points out in the report that Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has inadequate moving stations for spectrum monitoring system.

“Also, it has no mechanism to ensure all private companies have dot (.) tz domain with no business plan to smoothen the implementation of .tz registry,” writes CAG in the report.