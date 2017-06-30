By Janeth Mesomapya @jmesomapya

Dar es Salaam. Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) has warned against the government’s plan to introduce a lawyers’ registration board that will replace TLS, saying it aims at jeopardising the power of the judiciary politically in the country.

Speaking during an emergency meeting, which brought together lawyers and advocates from across the country at Blue Pearl Hotel on Friday morning, TLS President Tundu Lissu said the move was not only dangerous, but also unacceptable.

Mr Lissu explained that the board, which will be legally mandated for all matters of admission, discipline and removal of members from legal practice, threatened the independence of judiciary.

“This will threaten legal practitioners to perform their duties independently as they will fear to be deregistered or punished whenever they will be thought of operating against the interests of the government,” he explained.

He added that it would also deprive citizens of their rights to get legal representation in court since lawyers would align with government interest. Giving an example he said it would be difficult to defend a client, who would appeal against the current fake certificate saga or for being sacked by the Head of State and so on.